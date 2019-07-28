Callahan Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake in At&T (T) by $1.74 Million; As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Donaldson Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $10.41 Million

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 17.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 55,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 381,340 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, up from 325,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 32.89 million shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 13/03/2018 – Hedge Funds Too Optimistic on AT&T-Time Warner Deal: Gayeski (Video); 30/04/2018 – ANTITRUST CHIEF SAYS AT&T’S TIME WARNER DEAL MIGHT BE ALLOWED; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 3rd Update; 08/03/2018 – Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Makes Final Pitch to Judge to Block AT&T’s Time Warner Deal

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 88,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 365,961 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.16M, down from 454,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 9,489 shares to 126,824 shares, valued at $10.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,840 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Investment Advisors invested in 0.89% or 86,712 shares. Stillwater Mgmt Ltd Co holds 8,714 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Walter & Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.59% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 42,849 shares. Nadler Finance Group Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 27,974 shares. Miller Howard Investments Ny owns 398,289 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.5% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Artemis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.18% or 506,700 shares. The New York-based Jane Street Gru Llc has invested 0.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 106,196 were accumulated by Coldstream Capital Management Incorporated. 14,355 were accumulated by Verus Finance. New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 25,353 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Haverford Tru reported 142,859 shares stake. 152,801 were reported by Boys Arnold And Inc. Utah Retirement holds 0.85% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.37M shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Incorporated has invested 0.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: The Best Buy On Its Ex-Dividend Date – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Leave Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Time To Implement This Attractive Option Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What We Know About AT&T’s Potential Interest In Selling Sports Networks – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “These dividend stocks havenâ€™t been scooped up by investors yet – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,964 shares to 182,715 shares, valued at $34.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smith A O Com (NYSE:AOS) by 39,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 377,195 are held by Parus (Uk). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc invested 3.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 53,891 were accumulated by Wheatland Advsrs Inc. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has 1.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenleaf Trust invested in 164,173 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Private Harbour Mgmt Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 28,190 shares. 5.07 million are held by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Covington Capital Management has 2.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vista Capital Partners has invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Alyeska Inv Gru Lp has 0.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 551,246 shares. Monroe National Bank And Tru Mi holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20,409 shares. Marshall & Sullivan Wa invested in 17,071 shares or 1.48% of the stock. Quantres Asset reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rh Dinel Invest Counsel owns 56,750 shares or 6.62% of their US portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.