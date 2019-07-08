Callahan Advisors Has Boosted Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding by $663,075; Private Bank & Trust Co Decreased Holding in Southern Company (SO) by $321,096

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 22.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 6,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,260 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, up from 27,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $110.09. About 377,963 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Southern Company (SO) by 58.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 6,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,379 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226,000, down from 10,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.01. About 1.10M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 60c; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Target Completion for the Sales of Gulf Power and Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Stanton and Plant Oleander Is the 1H of 2019; 29/05/2018 – Southern Co Acquires 100-Megawatt Wind Facility in Oklahoma; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS UTILITY SALE REDUCES EQUITY RAISE RISK; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Unit 1 of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant Began Planned Refueling and Maintenance Outage on April 8

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16,244 shares to 9,340 shares, valued at $607,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 6,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,025 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter & Brokerage owns 0.06% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 2,039 shares. 1.18 million are held by Pointstate Capital L P. Royal London Asset Management accumulated 93,675 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside National Bank & Trust Tru invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Proshare Advisors holds 0.11% or 173,637 shares. Farmers And Merchants invested in 107 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.03% or 44,855 shares. Bell Bank has invested 0.05% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Bright Rock Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.25% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 911,029 shares. Atria Invests Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 2,994 shares. Moreover, Rothschild Invest Il has 0.04% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd owns 3,975 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lpl Fin Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 45,031 shares. Hilltop Hldg Inc accumulated 5,484 shares.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Lags Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Down 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on December 29, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “48 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Reasons Why Dollar Tree (DLTR) is an Investor Favorite – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: JKG, MSI, AZO, DLTR – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.67 million for 19.72 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,667 shares to 65,384 shares, valued at $12.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VOO) by 3,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. 90,942 shares were sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P, worth $4.42 million. Clark Henry A III bought $100,380 worth of stock. Lantrip Mark sold $1.63M worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Tuesday, February 12.