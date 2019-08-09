Callahan Advisors Has Boosted Fedex (FDX) Position by $1.57 Million as Stock Value Declined; D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Has Lowered Its Holding in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) by $1.60 Million

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 4.99 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Bell-Rose is Senior Managing Director at TIAA; 10/04/2018 – Correction to Bed Bath & Beyond Flash Headlines in December; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Digital Competition Isn’t Relenting — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBBY); 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – OSBORNE’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS; 17/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND CEO VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO WAIVE SALARY; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND NAMES JB OSBORNE TO BOARD; 02/04/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open Second Store in the Tampa, Florida Market; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING COMP. SALES, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO BEGIN IN FISCAL 2018

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 8,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 55,741 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11 million, up from 47,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $164.23. About 1.71M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS MEMPHIS HUB PROJECT SHOULD BE COMPLETE BY 2025; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 20/03/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device.”; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $2.30; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 2ND PACKAGE SHIPPED, TURNED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 23/04/2018 – FedEx Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 1; 12/03/2018 – FedEx: Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corp Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SAYS GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE WAS RECOGNIZED BASED ON UNDERPERFORMANCE OF FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS DURING FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – FedEx Express Announces Purple Runway – A FedEx Pathways Program

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 13,134 shares to 107,706 shares, valued at $9.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 6,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,025 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Cap Management owns 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 10,240 shares. Security Natl Tru Com has invested 0.18% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Plancorp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.1% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,395 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.17% or 46,087 shares in its portfolio. 131,997 are owned by Comerica Fincl Bank. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.09% or 51,529 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt accumulated 5,471 shares. Sigma Planning Corp owns 17,177 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 1,888 shares. Cap International reported 0.16% stake. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,074 shares. 2,569 are held by First Natl Tru. Minneapolis Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 5.45% or 216,124 shares in its portfolio. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,125 shares. Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.59% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 73,327 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Commerce owns 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 46,031 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Ltd Com has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 59,275 shares. Bessemer invested 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Prudential Fincl Inc has 776,427 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Smith Graham And Co Investment Limited Partnership invested in 0.55% or 292,353 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Il stated it has 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 35,787 shares. 890 were reported by Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 70,200 shares. Buckingham Mngmt holds 25,777 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 572,498 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 248,097 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Limited Company holds 24,801 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake.