Callahan Advisors Has Boosted Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Holding By $359,471; Cyberoptics Has 2.08 Sentiment

Cyberoptics Corp (CYBE) investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.96, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 27 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 13 decreased and sold equity positions in Cyberoptics Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 4.18 million shares, up from 4.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cyberoptics Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 18 New Position: 9.

Callahan Advisors Llc increased Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) stake by 4.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Callahan Advisors Llc acquired 4,039 shares as Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI)’s stock rose 13.73%. The Callahan Advisors Llc holds 90,069 shares with $8.06 million value, up from 86,030 last quarter. Canadian Natl Ry Co now has $67.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 531,130 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS

The stock increased 1.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.19. About 28,279 shares traded. CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE) has declined 0.18% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CyberOptics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYBE); 04/04/2018 CyberOptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – CyberOptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CYBEROPTICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $14.1 MLN VS $11.9 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Rev $14.1M

Apis Capital Advisors Llc holds 3.7% of its portfolio in CyberOptics Corporation for 179,461 shares. Penbrook Management Llc owns 98,060 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perkins Capital Management Inc has 0.81% invested in the company for 72,000 shares. The Minnesota-based White Pine Capital Llc has invested 0.41% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 100,826 shares.

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and maker of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $86.63 million. The companyÂ’s sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology , and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It has a 25.66 P/E ratio. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste.

Analysts await CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.1 per share. CYBE’s profit will be $568,532 for 38.09 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by CyberOptics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Canadian National Railway had 12 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, January 15 to “Outperform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, April 30. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report.

