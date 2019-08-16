Callahan Advisors Has Boosted At&T (T) Stake; Investment Management Of Virginia Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $660,389

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 17.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 4,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 22,676 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 27,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $130.99. About 2.49M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 17.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 55,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 381,340 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, up from 325,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 13.52M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: BREAKING … AT&T has released its pre-trial briefing. In it they assert that the model the DOJ is using to; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Capital Expenditures Were $6.1 Billion; 11/05/2018 – White House says that the AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp.”; 09/05/2018 – LA Times: AT&T was paying Trump’s lawyer as the administration turned into foe; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO CONCLUDES MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE APPEARANCE; 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Possible IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio; 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AT&T earnings: 85 cents per share, vs 87 cents expected; 15/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial delayed two days

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Invest Counsel reported 103,493 shares. Roanoke Asset Management Corp Ny invested in 0.76% or 52,022 shares. Pzena Investment Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp reported 239,897 shares. Reik And Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ally Financial holds 1.5% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 251,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset accumulated 587,376 shares. 66,928 are held by Green Square. Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va has 0.62% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Westpac Banking Corporation has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cambridge Tru Com reported 0.12% stake. Sage Fincl Gru Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hartford Fincl Management Inc owns 42,423 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny has 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 49,629 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 510,724 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 9,489 shares to 126,824 shares, valued at $10.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 4,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,265 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madrona Financial Services Limited Liability Company reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tortoise Inv Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pittenger Anderson Incorporated stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Vantage Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.9% or 69,313 shares in its portfolio. Long Road Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 1.54% or 18,019 shares in its portfolio. Security Tru Co invested in 37,927 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.54% or 17,830 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 4.20 million shares. Sequoia Fin Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 341 shares. Moreover, Weybosset Research Management Ltd has 4.82% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 58,636 shares. Private Trust Na holds 58,729 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Company, Vermont-based fund reported 27,557 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability holds 1.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 19,786 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt invested in 45,428 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.37 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 39,335 shares to 113,405 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 9,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.