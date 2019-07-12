Callahan Advisors Decreased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding; Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR)’s Sentiment Is 0.82

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (WDR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 85 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 104 trimmed and sold stock positions in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 74.69 million shares, down from 74.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Waddell & Reed Financial Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 84 Increased: 58 New Position: 27.

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) stake by 6.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 9,489 shares as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Callahan Advisors Llc holds 126,824 shares with $10.25 million value, down from 136,313 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corporation now has $333.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.57. About 5.71 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas; 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY HYDROCRACKER OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Thursday, February 14. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Monday, June 24 report. Societe Generale maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of XOM in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Should Exxon Mobil Stock Be Bought on Weakness? – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil: The Upstream Powerhouse Has Returned – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “The Energy Stock to Avoid Next Quarter – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.21B for 19.79 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Continental Advisors Llc holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. for 264,705 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 2.61 million shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heartland Advisors Inc has 0.86% invested in the company for 676,550 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Management Llc has invested 0.82% in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, a Germany-based fund reported 28,000 shares.

More notable recent Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Waddell & Reed to outsources some internal transfer agency operations – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Announces May 31, 2019 Assets Under Management – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Announces June 30, 2019 Assets Under Management – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Have a Gander at My Perfect 10 Portfolio – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. The firm acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It has a 7.69 P/E ratio. It also offers fee asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers.