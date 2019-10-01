Callahan Advisors Decreased Its Allergan (AGN) Holding by $450,900 as Stock Price Rose; Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY) Shares Declined While Herald Investment Management LTD Has Increased by $880,000 Its Stake

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 148,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59 million, up from 128,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $39.35. About 240,690 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Allergan Inc (AGN) by 17.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 12,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 15,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allergan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $168.29. About 1.66M shares traded. Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has declined 12.77% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AGN News: 02/04/2018 – Proposed Settlement of Class Action and Final Settlement Hearing in the In re Allergan Proxy Violation Derivatives Litigation S; 30/04/2018 – Allergan tops estimates as Botox drives gains; 19/04/2018 – Allergan Has Until May 17 to Confirm Shire Intentions; 17/05/2018 – FTC: 20181155: Palomino Fund Ltd.; Allergan plc; 04/04/2018 – MYOKARDIA INC – HARRIS MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CFO OF ZELTIQ AESTHETICS UNTIL THAT COMPANY’S ACQUISITION BY ALLERGAN PLC; 19/04/2018 – ALLERGAN PLC – ALLERGAN ISSUES STATEMENT REGARDING PRESS SPECULATION ON ITS STRATEGIC REVIEW; 02/04/2018 – Healthy News Daily: Allergan plans options for women’s health unit: Bloomberg (Reuters) – Allergan Plc is considering options; 27/04/2018 – AGN 25MG MIGRAINE PILL MISSES 1 OF 2 MAIN GOALS IN ACHIEVE II; 23/03/2018 – ALLERGAN PLC CEO BRENTON L. SAUNDERS’ TOTAL COMPENSATION FOR 2017 FOR $32.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – $AGN Allergan to sell women’s health and infectious disease units after strategic review

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q2 2019. Its down 2.00, from 2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 1 investors sold AGN shares while 3 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 20,340 shares or 20.57% less from 25,607 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Staley Advisers invested in 0.02% or 1,400 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams invested in 3,982 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Cullinan has 2,000 shares. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.38% or 12,774 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) for 145 shares. & has invested 0% in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN). Enterprise Fincl Serv has invested 0% in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Analysts await Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $4.21 earnings per share, down 0.94% or $0.04 from last year’s $4.25 per share. AGN’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 9.99 P/E if the $4.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.38 actual earnings per share reported by Allergan plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Microbiotica Appoints Thomas Lynch as Independent Non-Executive Chairman – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Biotech Stock On The Radar: Anavex, A Neurology-Focused Precision Medicine Company – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Allergan plc’s (NYSE:AGN) Profit Outlook – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Allergan Receives FDA Approval of JuvÃ©derm VOLUMA® XC For Mid-Face Injection Via Cannula – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Allergan plc (AGN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $557.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 188 shares to 3,301 shares, valued at $6.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $359.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 8,000 shares to 357,206 shares, valued at $15.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,382 shares, and cut its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.