Callahan Advisors Cut Its General Mills (GIS) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Walleye Trading Has Lowered Its Stake in Kroger Co (Call) (KR) by $2.52 Million as Stock Declined

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (Call) (KR) by 73.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 119,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 43,900 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, down from 163,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $25.42. About 4.58M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 16/05/2018 – Walgreen, Kroger, Albertsons, HEB sue Allergan over dry-eye drug; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s E-Commerce Deal Seen as Warning Shot in Grocery Battle; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER PARTNERSHIP IS A “QUANTUM DIFFERENCE” THAN PREVIOUS DEALS; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 22/05/2018 – Fitch: Ocado-Kroger Partnership Improves Business Profile; Also Strain on Cash Flow; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CO KR.N CFO SAYS OCADO WAREHOUSES COULD DO ITS GROCERY DELIVERY AND PREPARE PICKUP ORDERS; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 Capital Investments About $3B; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Completes Sale of Convenience Store Business to EG Group for $2.15 Billion; 23/03/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Sources say Kroger-Target merger report not accurate; 23/04/2018 – Kroger Launches Sustainability Lives Here

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 25.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 18,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 54,764 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.88M, down from 73,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $54.29. About 1.21 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $11.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (Call) (NYSE:AVY) by 9,100 shares to 9,700 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (Call) (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 155,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Immersion Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated reported 6.13 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. General Amer Investors stated it has 0.85% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 1.90M are owned by Citigroup Inc. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 9.68 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc invested in 802,988 shares. Petrus Tru Co Lta invested in 14,785 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Northern Trust has invested 0.06% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 6.01 million shares. Park Oh reported 19,730 shares. Cognios Cap Limited holds 0.74% or 89,077 shares in its portfolio. One Trading Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 63,526 shares. 42,598 were reported by Seabridge Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Putnam Ltd Com stated it has 7.20M shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Cambridge Fincl has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Palouse Inc invested 2.34% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 25,376 are owned by First Midwest State Bank Division. Kbc Grp Inc Nv accumulated 0.1% or 240,517 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fdx owns 48,563 shares. Albion Fincl Gp Ut invested 0.11% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fruth Mgmt has invested 0.62% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Hussman Strategic Advsrs reported 0.88% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moneta Inv Limited holds 0.04% or 16,289 shares in its portfolio. First City holds 49,078 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.14% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Company has 0.27% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Jnba accumulated 0.15% or 14,259 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp invested in 220,510 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Ajo Limited Partnership has 0.23% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 831,206 shares. Moreover, Advisors Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 1.25% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $557.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,100 shares to 21,178 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).