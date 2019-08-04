Callahan Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM); As Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Shares Declined, Shareholder Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Decreased Holding

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 208,991 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 3,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 131,255 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29M, up from 128,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO: BLOCKCHAIN TECH WILL BE VERY IMPORTANT; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 27/03/2018 – AGEAS SA AGES.BR : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 46.15 EUROS FROM 45.90 EUROS; 11/05/2018 – Conduent Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – JPM LOST MARKET SHARE IN DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS SO FAR THIS YR; 11/05/2018 – Sensata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees 40 Percent Correction in Equity Markets; 13/03/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS INC NCSM.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS BANK CAN EARN 17 PCT RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BCB SIGNALING PAUSE IN JUNE WOULD BE PRUDENT: JPMORGAN

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $45,169 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Llc stated it has 205,855 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Graybill Bartz And Limited holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 13,575 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 20,600 shares. Geode Cap Lc reported 0.01% stake. Laurion Lp holds 0% or 9,694 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding owns 38,232 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Eii Cap Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Moreover, Legal General Gp Public Limited has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 12,300 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd holds 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) or 58,242 shares. Element Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 10,135 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Kbc Grp Nv has 28,860 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Limited has invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Ajo LP accumulated 313,416 shares.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 6,657 shares to 64,025 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,308 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

