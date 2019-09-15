Callahan Advisors Boosted Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stake by $638,360 as Share Value Rose; Zazove Associates Cut Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (KYN) Holding by $306,765

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 31,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 623,832 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.03 million, up from 591,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 11.47 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN TO GIVE FERC COMMENTS DURING PUBLIC COMMENT TIME; 29/05/2018 – Katie Simpson: BREAKING: Canadian Government has reached a deal with Kinder Morgan to purchase the existing Trans Mountain; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PORTION OF TRANS MOUNTAIN CONSTRUCTION COSTS CAN BE PASSED ON TO OIL COMPANIES IN FORM OF TOLLS; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.90B, EST. $1.86B; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Another Operator if Kinder Morgan Withdraws From Project; 26/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Threatened to Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan oil pipeline in bid to save project; 15/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S PROPOSED PIPELINE EXPANSION IS IN VITAL STRATEGIC INTERESTS OF NATION, SAYS IT WILL BE BUILT; 09/03/2018 – TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE IS IN NATIONAL INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS “SEEKS CLARITY ON PATH FORWARD, SHAREHOLDER PROTECTION ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT”

Zazove Associates Llc decreased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (KYN) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc sold 18,045 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 141,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44 million, down from 159,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 388,179 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity. Another trade for 5,304 shares valued at $80,515 was made by THACKER WILLIAM L on Thursday, June 20. Shares for $69,500 were bought by Richey Albert L on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold KYN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 26.60 million shares or 1.05% more from 26.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp reported 48,582 shares. Cls Limited Liability Co, a Nebraska-based fund reported 290,296 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 257,765 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 371,063 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 13,104 shares. Clean Yield Grp has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc reported 4,450 shares. Addison Capital owns 13,323 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Tctc Hldgs Ltd Co reported 350,145 shares. Zazove Assoc Llc owns 141,000 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 6.37M shares. Hilltop has 53,565 shares. Lpl Llc holds 0% or 68,845 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of America De invested in 2.63 million shares.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America by 17,521 shares to 18,396 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (Prn) by 3.72M shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Kaman Corporation (Prn).

