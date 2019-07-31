Callahan Advisors Boosted Its Position in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by $408,630 as Market Valuation Declined; Highlander Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $533,975 as Stock Price Rose

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 51.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 10,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,612 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 19,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 6.93M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – Oracle Rolling Out Blockchain Products as Soon as This Month; 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Achieves $2 Billion in Energy Cost Savings for Utilities’ Customers; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 19.5% EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN FISCAL 2019; 16/04/2018 – Oracle co-CEO Catz expects acceleration in cloud business; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Court of Appeals Reversed Certain Awards Made in Oracle’s Favor After 2015 Trial; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 30.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 7,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,912 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 25,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 439,527 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD FOR C$130M; 04/04/2018 – UTILICO EMERGING MARKETS – ENTERED THREE YEAR UNSECURED £50 MLN MULTICURRENCY REVOLVING FACILITY DEAL WITH SCOTIABANK EUROPE MATURING ON 3 APRIL 2021; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER TORONTO EVENT; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS HARD TO DISENTANGLE B-20 FROM HOUSING SLOWDOWN; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES MORE AUTOMATION DRIVING PRODUCTIVITY GAINS; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK NAMES RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO Addresses Shareholders And Promotes Employee Development In His Address At The Scotiabank Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: McGuckin to Attend to an Illness in His Family; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COST-CUTTING A YEAR AHEAD OF SCHEDULE; 05/03/2018 Till Capital Reports IG Copper Drill Campaign Underway at Malmyzh and Engagement of Scotiabank

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 9,489 shares to 126,824 shares, valued at $10.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,019 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru Fincl Bank reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tradition Management Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wilkins Invest Counsel invested in 4,700 shares. Northern Trust owns 39.35M shares. Toth Fincl Advisory stated it has 52,391 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Mai Cap Mgmt stated it has 158,713 shares. 7,477 were accumulated by Rodgers Brothers. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.57% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 488,054 shares stake. Grandfield Dodd Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Greatmark Invest Prtnrs holds 4,540 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Rockland Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,053 shares. 30,644 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards &. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bnp Paribas Asset Holding invested 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

