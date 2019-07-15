Call Micron Technology (Call) (MU) Shareholder Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Lowered Its Position as Shares Declined; Winslow Asset Management Boosted Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Stake by $620,942

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 18,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,858 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, up from 151,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.92. About 185,881 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has declined 0.23% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Call Micron Technology (Call) (MU) by 84.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 13,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103,000, down from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Call Micron Technology (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.95M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $476.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica In Com (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6,885 shares to 92,727 shares, valued at $15.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings In by 123,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 569,240 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding has invested 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Quantbot LP invested in 0.03% or 8,410 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.02% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Winslow Asset Mgmt reported 1.23% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Profund Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 8,868 shares. Lasalle Management Ltd stated it has 3,127 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 26,542 were reported by Anson Funds Mngmt Lp. 35,684 are owned by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc. Pub Sector Pension Board owns 600,800 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. The New York-based Tower Research Capital Limited (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Sterling Management Ltd Liability Co owns 100,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 152,761 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 29,626 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 294,782 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 108,324 shares.

More notable recent Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hudson Pacific Properties Earns 2019 Green Lease Leader Recognition – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Hudson Pacific Properties Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividends – Business Wire” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invests Limited Liability Corporation invested in 17,455 shares. Clough Prns Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 430,480 shares. Fagan Assoc invested in 0.51% or 28,565 shares. Aldebaran Fincl holds 0.39% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 13,500 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 16,500 shares. 23,203 are owned by Wexford Cap Ltd Partnership. The New York-based Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Brighton Jones holds 7,424 shares. Dalal Street Ltd has 26.52% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.70 million shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd, Virginia-based fund reported 36,360 shares. Apriem Advsr owns 8,889 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Edgestream Prtn LP stated it has 0.18% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 1.87M are owned by Canada Pension Plan Board. Bluemountain Cap Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,974 shares to 60,860 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Oil Fund (USO) by 30,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).