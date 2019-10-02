Call Alibaba Group Hldg (Call) (BABA) Market Value Declined While Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Cut by $1.01 Million Its Position; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Declined, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position by $9.97 Million

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2057.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 174,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 183,354 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.48M, up from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 3.43M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Call Alibaba Group Hldg (Call) (BABA) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, down from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Call Alibaba Group Hldg (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $165.77. About 5.67 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN; 10/04/2018 – Spin Master’s PAW Patrol wins an award from Tmall, the online marketplace of the Alibaba Group; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $478.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 12,627 shares to 54,960 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 124,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 729,239 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 48,310 shares. Evanson Asset Ltd Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 11,960 shares. Griffin Asset stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 4,033 are held by Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Livingston Gru Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has 0.49% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sequent Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,714 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Credit Capital Invests Ltd Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Payden And Rygel holds 661,720 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Llc reported 13,691 shares. West Oak Ltd Com accumulated 37,337 shares. Raymond James Na owns 344,624 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 1.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 2.14M shares. Horan Cap Advisors holds 62,785 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Moreover, M&T State Bank has 0.47% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.56 million shares. Stewart Patten Company Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $271.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 84,699 shares to 87,199 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value (VBR) by 2,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).