Calix Inc. (CALX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) and Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix Inc. 7 0.80 N/A -0.32 0.00 Frequency Electronics Inc. 12 1.93 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Calix Inc. and Frequency Electronics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -6.3% Frequency Electronics Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -27.2%

Risk and Volatility

Calix Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.7 beta. Competitively, Frequency Electronics Inc.’s 16.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

Calix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Frequency Electronics Inc. which has a 11.4 Current Ratio and a 4.3 Quick Ratio. Frequency Electronics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Calix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.4% of Calix Inc. shares and 69.2% of Frequency Electronics Inc. shares. About 3.1% of Calix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5% of Frequency Electronics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calix Inc. -0.16% -5.42% -15.14% -41.42% -10.29% -35.59% Frequency Electronics Inc. -4.35% 2.46% -5.59% 2.44% 55.51% 10%

For the past year Calix Inc. has -35.59% weaker performance while Frequency Electronics Inc. has 10% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Frequency Electronics Inc. beats Calix Inc.

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. Its portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system. The company also offers the P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways; the GigaFamily of GigaCenters, GigaHubs, and GigaPoints; and the Calix Management System, OpenLink cable software, and Compass Cloud family of software-as-a-service products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the central office or data center to the subscriber premises and enables CSPs to deliver voice, high-speed data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military. The FEI-Zyfer segment designs, develops, and manufactures products for precision time, and frequency generation and synchronization primarily incorporating global positioning system technologies into communications systems, computer networks, test equipment, and military command and control terminals for ground and satellite link applications. The companyÂ’s products are used in commercial, government satellite payload systems, secure communications, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance, counter measures, and electronic warfare applications for the United States government on land, sea, and air-borne platforms. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.