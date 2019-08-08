Calix Inc. (CALX)’s Financial Results Comparing With EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO)

Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) and EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix Inc. 7 0.78 N/A -0.32 0.00 EXFO Inc. 4 0.75 N/A -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates Calix Inc. and EXFO Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Calix Inc. and EXFO Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -6.3% EXFO Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -2.2%

Volatility and Risk

Calix Inc.’s current beta is 0.7 and it happens to be 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, EXFO Inc. has beta of 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Calix Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, EXFO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1. EXFO Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Calix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Calix Inc. and EXFO Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 26.9%. 3.1% are Calix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.8% are EXFO Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calix Inc. -0.16% -5.42% -15.14% -41.42% -10.29% -35.59% EXFO Inc. -1.28% -3.75% -18.95% 17.02% -1.28% 35.56%

For the past year Calix Inc. has -35.59% weaker performance while EXFO Inc. has 35.56% stronger performance.

Summary

EXFO Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Calix Inc.

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. Its portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system. The company also offers the P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways; the GigaFamily of GigaCenters, GigaHubs, and GigaPoints; and the Calix Management System, OpenLink cable software, and Compass Cloud family of software-as-a-service products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the central office or data center to the subscriber premises and enables CSPs to deliver voice, high-speed data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.

EXFO Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets test, service assurance, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, communications service providers, Web-scale operators, and network equipment manufacturers in the telecommunications industry worldwide. It offers field-test platforms, including FTB-1 Pro platform, a single-slot modular platform for optic, copper, Ethernet, and multiservice testing applications; FTB-2 Pro platform that hosts two single-slot test modules; and FTB-500 platform for datacom testing, optical time domain reflectometer analysis, optical loss, Ethernet, and multiservice transport testing. The company also provides wireless test equipment comprising 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution network simulators; and wireline/wireless service assurance systems, including The EXFO Worx System, a hardware and software solution that delivers service monitoring for IP networks. In addition, it offers IQS-600 platform that runs around 100 optical test modules using a single controller unit; various test modules; protocol analyzers to verify correct network behavior; network simulators for regression and load testing applications; and mobile communications intelligence tools for police, armed forces, and other governmental organizations to fight organized crime and terrorists. Further, the company provides EXFO Xtract, an open analytics software solution. It sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. EXFO Inc. is a subsidiary of G. Lamonde Investissements Financiers Inc.