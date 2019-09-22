Calix Inc. (CALX) and NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Comparison side by side

As Communication Equipment companies, Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) and NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix Inc. 7 0.82 N/A -0.32 0.00 NETGEAR Inc. 31 0.92 N/A 1.60 21.10

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Calix Inc. and NETGEAR Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -6.3% NETGEAR Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Calix Inc.’s current beta is 0.7 and it happens to be 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. NETGEAR Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Calix Inc. Its rival NETGEAR Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 1.8 respectively. NETGEAR Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Calix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Calix Inc. and NETGEAR Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NETGEAR Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NETGEAR Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 consensus target price and a 30.46% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Calix Inc. shares and 0% of NETGEAR Inc. shares. Calix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.1%. Competitively, NETGEAR Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calix Inc. -0.16% -5.42% -15.14% -41.42% -10.29% -35.59% NETGEAR Inc. 19.27% 30.64% 10.08% -12.19% -17.3% 4.91%

For the past year Calix Inc. has -35.59% weaker performance while NETGEAR Inc. has 4.91% stronger performance.

Summary

NETGEAR Inc. beats Calix Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. Its portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system. The company also offers the P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways; the GigaFamily of GigaCenters, GigaHubs, and GigaPoints; and the Calix Management System, OpenLink cable software, and Compass Cloud family of software-as-a-service products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the central office or data center to the subscriber premises and enables CSPs to deliver voice, high-speed data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets innovative networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Service Provider. The Retail segment offers home WiFi networking solutions and smart connected products. The Commercial segment provides business networking, storage, and security solutions. The Service Provider segment offers made-to-order home networking hardware and software solutions, including 4G LTE hotspots sold to service providers for sale to their subscribers. The company also offers commercial business networking products, such as Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, Internet security appliances, and unified storage products; broadband access products, including broadband modems, WiFi gateways, and WiFi hotspots; and smart home/Internet-of-Things connectivity and products comprising WiFi routers and home WiFi system, WiFi range extenders, powerline adapters and bridges, remote video security systems, and WiFi network adapters. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers worldwide. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.