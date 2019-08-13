Calix Inc. (CALX) and Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Contrasting side by side

Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) and Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix Inc. 7 0.75 N/A -0.32 0.00 Lantronix Inc. 3 1.65 N/A 0.08 42.47

Demonstrates Calix Inc. and Lantronix Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -6.3% Lantronix Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.1%

Volatility and Risk

Calix Inc.’s current beta is 0.7 and it happens to be 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Lantronix Inc. has a 0.73 beta which is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Calix Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Lantronix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Lantronix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Calix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Calix Inc. and Lantronix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 27.7%. 3.1% are Calix Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% are Lantronix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calix Inc. -0.16% -5.42% -15.14% -41.42% -10.29% -35.59% Lantronix Inc. -3.64% 3.61% -3.16% 24.64% 29.81% 17.01%

For the past year Calix Inc. has -35.59% weaker performance while Lantronix Inc. has 17.01% stronger performance.

Summary

Lantronix Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Calix Inc.

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. Its portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system. The company also offers the P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways; the GigaFamily of GigaCenters, GigaHubs, and GigaPoints; and the Calix Management System, OpenLink cable software, and Compass Cloud family of software-as-a-service products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the central office or data center to the subscriber premises and enables CSPs to deliver voice, high-speed data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The companyÂ’s IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, e-tailers, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.