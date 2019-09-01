Calix Inc. (CALX) and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Comparison side by side

Both Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix Inc. 7 0.80 N/A -0.32 0.00 Juniper Networks Inc. 26 1.76 N/A 1.61 16.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Calix Inc. and Juniper Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -6.3% Juniper Networks Inc. 0.00% 12% 6.1%

Risk and Volatility

Calix Inc. has a 0.7 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Juniper Networks Inc.’s 0.92 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Calix Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Juniper Networks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Juniper Networks Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Calix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Calix Inc. and Juniper Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Juniper Networks Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

Competitively Juniper Networks Inc. has a consensus target price of $25.5, with potential upside of 10.10%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.4% of Calix Inc. shares and 96% of Juniper Networks Inc. shares. Calix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Juniper Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calix Inc. -0.16% -5.42% -15.14% -41.42% -10.29% -35.59% Juniper Networks Inc. -0.48% 0.33% -2.77% 4.61% 2.74% 0.41%

For the past year Calix Inc. has -35.59% weaker performance while Juniper Networks Inc. has 0.41% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Juniper Networks Inc. beats Calix Inc.

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. Its portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system. The company also offers the P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways; the GigaFamily of GigaCenters, GigaHubs, and GigaPoints; and the Calix Management System, OpenLink cable software, and Compass Cloud family of software-as-a-service products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the central office or data center to the subscriber premises and enables CSPs to deliver voice, high-speed data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data centers; Branch SRX family that includes SRX300 Series and SRX1500, which provides integrated firewall capabilities; vSRX Virtual Firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; Sky Advanced Threat Prevention, a cloud-based service for static and dynamic analysis; and Spotlight Secure Threat Intelligence Platform, a threat intelligence platform that aggregates threat feeds from various sources. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Junos Space, a network management platform for creating network management applications that include network director, services activation director, security director, edge services director, service now, and service insight; and Contrail networking and cloud platform solutions. Additionally, the company provides technical support and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners to end-users in the service provider and enterprise markets. Juniper Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.