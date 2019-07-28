Calix (CALX) Shares Declined While Horrell Capital Management Upped Its Position; Baidu (BIDU) Shareholder Flow Traders Us Increased Holding by $503,152 as Stock Price Declined

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 154,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 480,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 326,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.02M market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.52. About 698,276 shares traded or 132.34% up from the average. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has risen 6.56% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 23/05/2018 – All West Communications Redefines the Subscriber Experience at Home and at Play with Managed Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Cl; 21/03/2018 – West River Telecom Elevates their Subscriber Experience with Premium Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Mesh Enhanced Carrier-Clas; 16/03/2018 – CALIX INC – ON MARCH 13, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES INCREASE IN NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Fiber Innovator SandyNet Delivers Next Generation Gigabit Experience with Calix AXOS Gfast and GPON Solutions; 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Rev $99.4M; 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi Based Broadband Service; 16/05/2018 – Calix Delivers on the Promise of Business Transformation, Launching AXOS with SMx on North America’s Most Widely Adopted Acce; 10/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 5c-EPS $0.00

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 3,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $114.22. About 1.68M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu CEO sees self-driving cars in commercial use within 3-5 years – China Daily; 18/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu Trades Actively; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future Al Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video)

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04 million and $195.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brightcove Ince (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 50,000 shares to 358,859 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 62,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ehi Car Service.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 53,727 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Renaissance Lc holds 0.02% or 2.98M shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 12,655 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Friess Assoc Limited Liability has 0.28% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Pnc Fincl Services Gp Inc Inc owns 1,144 shares. 1,525 are owned by Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Liability reported 7,145 shares stake. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). The New York-based Tower Research Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Group One Trading LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0% or 276,900 shares. Bogle Invest Management Lp De, Massachusetts-based fund reported 89,283 shares.

