Calix (CALX) Shareholder Paradigm Capital Management Increased Its Position by $4.66 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Holder Ohio Valley Financial Group Trimmed Its Stake

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 969.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 775,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 855,982 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62 million, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $355.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 240,085 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 09/05/2018 – Calix at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – DJ Calix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALX); 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Rev $110M-$115M; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 16/05/2018 – Calix Delivers on the Promise of Business Transformation, Launching AXOS with SMx on North America’s Most Widely Adopted Access System, the E7-2; 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Calix Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 30/05/2018 – Calix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Arkwest Communications Rapidly Adopts Calix AXOS for Complete Next-Generation Network Transformation

Ohio Valley Financial Group decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ohio Valley Financial Group sold 1,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,222 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, down from 5,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ohio Valley Financial Group who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $384.2. About 3.12 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 10/04/2018 – BOEING: PURCHASE VALUED AT $1.7B AT LIST PRICES; 18/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 with more than 100 people on board crashes during takeoff in Havana, Cuba; 02/04/2018 – Mobile Press-Reg: Proposed Mobile plant puts Alabama at heart of Boeing-Airbus rivalry; 15/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN THE SERIES A FUNDING ROUND FOR CO’S INVESTMENT IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES INC; 20/03/2018 – BOEING: BOEING, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZE ORDER FIVE 737 MAX; 11/05/2018 – IRAN SAYS HAS ASKED AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON SELLING PASSENGER PLANES TO TEHRAN AFTER U.S. EXITS NUCLEAR DEAL – FARS; 08/05/2018 – Iran sanctions to snap back after 90- and 180-day wind down periods -U.S. Treasury; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – EXPANDING COMMERCIAL SERVICES CAPABILITY IN LATIN AMERICA WITH NEW CUSTOMER ORDERS FROM GOL AIRLINES & AEROMEXICO; 26/03/2018 – U.S., EU to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats over UK nerve attack

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold CALX shares while 26 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 0.17% more from 30.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 51,595 shares. Horrell Mgmt owns 600,100 shares. North Run Cap Lp reported 1.02% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% or 101,553 shares in its portfolio. Whittier stated it has 100 shares. Lapides Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 1.70M shares. Pnc Financial Services Gp Inc stated it has 344 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Llp has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Marshall Wace Llp has 168,463 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). 3,092 were accumulated by Ameritas Invest Prtnrs. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 9,260 shares. 457,332 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv. Citadel Advisors Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 67,561 shares. American reported 29,097 shares.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ducommun Inc (NYSE:DCO) by 15,353 shares to 580,115 shares, valued at $26.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cray Computer (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 653,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,200 shares, and cut its stake in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD).

More notable recent Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Calix: An Investment Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Calix Releases Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:CALX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Calix (CALX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Calix Recognized for â€œMost Innovative Telecoms Productâ€ by Light Reading – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Active Ethernet Steps into the Future with Software-Defined ONT Management and Service Provisioning on AXOS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “China Starts Attack On Boeing And Airbus – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “No significant impacts to 777X program – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FAA chief to test 737 MAX software changes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Management Inc has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,080 shares. 6,251 were reported by Fiera. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 5,838 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Washington-based Evergreen Capital Management Lc has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 101,145 were accumulated by Hyman Charles D. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability reported 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Leisure Cap Management has 0.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 979 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Ca has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Guardian has 0.99% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Harbour Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 2,010 shares. Factory Mutual Ins accumulated 146,900 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York owns 27,186 shares. International Gru has 0.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Central Bancshares Trust Com, Kentucky-based fund reported 14,646 shares. Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 1.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 14,154 shares.