Calix (CALX) Shareholder Paradigm Capital Management Has Increased Position; Cadence Capital Management Upped Targa Res (TRGP) Holding by $1.88 Million

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 48,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 322,004 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.64M, up from 273,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 1.41M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 969.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 775,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 855,982 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62M, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 174,377 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Rev $99.4M; 23/05/2018 – All West Communications Redefines the Subscriber Experience at Home and at Play with Managed Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Cloud; 28/03/2018 – Consolidated Telcom Captures New Revenues and Efficiencies with Managed Wi-Fi Service Enabled by Calix GigaCenters and Calix Su; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE COMMUNICATIONS SERVICE PROVIDER (CSP) ADOPTION OF AXOS PLATFORM; 10/04/2018 – Calix and lnfosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 26/04/2018 – Calix by Massimo Palmiero Makes Debut in New York at Guggeheim; 16/05/2018 – Calix Delivers on the Promise of Business Transformation, Launching AXOS with SMx on North America’s Most Widely Adopted Access System, the E7-2; 08/05/2018 – CALIX – EXPECT AMOUNT OF NEW CAF2 WORK FOR A KEY CUSTOMER IN 2018 TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED AS COMPARED TO 2017; 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cloud

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rr Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.76 million shares stake. Monetary Group Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 450 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.09% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 12,488 shares. Lpl Fin Llc owns 33,064 shares. Walnut Private Equity Prtn Llc reported 51,689 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 2 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc owns 1,053 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co invested in 5,270 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 17,369 were accumulated by Westpac Banking Corp. Starr Intll Inc has invested 1.36% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Captrust Fincl Advsr has 258,792 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited has 0.04% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 25,304 shares. Manchester Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 7,850 shares.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $999.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,824 shares to 47,282 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 20,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,284 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Targa Resources Issues Inaugural Sustainability Report NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Targa Resources’s (NYSE:TRGP) Devastating 74% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Energy Master Limited Partnerships May Be the Best Contrarian Bet Ever – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Market Advances, Midstream Unmoved – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

More notable recent Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Calix to Post Second Quarter 2019 Stockholder Letter with Results on July 23rd – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cablenet Attacks Competition with Calix PON NYSE:CALX – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Calix Releases First Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:CALX – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Calix: Drifting At The Mercy Of Market Tides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mahaska Communication Group Revitalizes Rural Iowa Communities With Broadband Service on Calix AXOS Platform – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold CALX shares while 26 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 0.17% more from 30.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 42,800 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Paradigm Mgmt accumulated 855,982 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Vanguard Group Incorporated accumulated 2.49M shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 101,553 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 43,330 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 712,995 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 26,572 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Finance invested in 82,123 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Invesco Ltd owns 55,320 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Co invested in 2,407 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Limited holds 35,528 shares. Bell Natl Bank, a North Dakota-based fund reported 50,750 shares. Lapides Asset Ltd Liability Com has 5.16% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Pdts Prtnrs Ltd holds 49,500 shares.