Calix (CALX) Shareholder Horrell Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $1.08 Million; As Caterpillar (CAT) Market Value Declined, Eastern Bank Has Increased by $940,545 Its Stake

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 6,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,283 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.40 million, up from 99,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $139.35. About 2.33M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR REPORTS EXECUTIVE OFFICE CHANGES; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar Foundation Launches Value of Water Campaign to Help its Partners Address Poverty; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC –EXPECTS CHINA 10-TON ABOVE EXCAVATOR DEMAND TO BE UP 30 PCT THIS YEAR– CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 33 PCT; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar names National Grid’s Andrew Bonfield as CFO; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.75 TO $8.75; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR DOESN’T EXPECT BIG CAPITAL OUTLAY GOING FORWARD; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 154,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 480,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 326,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.87. About 97,351 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has risen 6.56% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 09/05/2018 – Calix at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Dakota Central Leverages Calix Marketing Cloud to Create New Revenue Streams and Deliver Exceptional Subscriber Experiences; 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class W; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE COMMUNICATIONS SERVICE PROVIDER (CSP) ADOPTION OF AXOS PLATFORM; 21/03/2018 – West River Telecom Elevates their Subscriber Experience with Premium Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Mesh Enhanced Carrier-Clas; 23/05/2018 – All West Communications Redefines the Subscriber Experience at Home and at Play with Managed Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Cl; 23/05/2018 – All West Communications Redefines the Subscriber Experience at Home and at Play with Managed Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Cloud; 10/04/2018 – Calix and lnfosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Loss/Shr 23c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 40,500 shares. Alyeska Gru Ltd Partnership invested 0.04% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 59,133 shares in its portfolio. Heartland Advisors Inc owns 216,800 shares. 89,283 are held by Bogle Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership De. Us Commercial Bank De invested in 0% or 361 shares. Ameriprise Inc has 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 122,702 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 30,444 shares. 59,360 are held by Goldman Sachs. Hennessy Advsr Inc holds 322,500 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability invested in 243,642 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.18 million were reported by D E Shaw And. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Aperio Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 11,770 shares. Charles Schwab Invest holds 354,932 shares.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04 million and $195.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 9,000 shares to 35,200 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Secureworks Corp by 78,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,709 shares, and cut its stake in Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fiduciary Trust has 0.2% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 54,108 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Marathon Trading Inv Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1,700 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited holds 0.19% or 31,130 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.06% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 114,484 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Company holds 6,660 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smith Salley And Assoc has invested 0.16% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Tower Cap Llc (Trc) owns 12,459 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Atwood & Palmer Inc invested in 0.06% or 2,886 shares. 3,715 were reported by Orleans Cap Management La. Columbia Asset Management stated it has 42,254 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Moreover, Syntal Capital Prtnrs Lc has 0.48% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 7,855 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% or 448 shares in its portfolio. Capital Investment Counsel holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 10,170 shares. Hl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in I Shares (IWP) by 2,266 shares to 2,830 shares, valued at $383,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,066 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

