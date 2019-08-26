Calix (CALX) Shareholder Friess Associates Has Lowered Holding; Holder Manchester Capital Management Increased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Calix Inc. (CALX) by 26.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 175,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 491,519 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 666,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Calix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.92. About 362,705 shares traded or 17.18% up from the average. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Rev $110M-$115M; 08/03/2018 – Fiber Innovator SandyNet Delivers Next Generation Gigabit Experience with Calix AXOS Gfast and GPON Solutions; 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi Based Broadband Service; 09/05/2018 – Calix at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 30/05/2018 – Calix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Consolidated Telcom Captures New Revenues and Efficiencies with Managed Wi-Fi Service Enabled by Calix GigaCenters and Calix Support Cloud; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class W

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 40.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 5,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 19,921 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 14,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88 million shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Mkts Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pinnacle Hldgs Limited Com owns 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 19,557 shares. 139,949 are held by Old Bancshares In. Stonebridge invested in 195,112 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma owns 81,484 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Com holds 1.50M shares. Bristol John W & Com reported 2.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Paradigm Asset reported 71,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Churchill Mgmt Corp accumulated 291,355 shares. Stevens Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 399,195 shares. Mount Vernon Associate Md owns 46,490 shares or 3.83% of their US portfolio. Blue Fin Capital reported 24,521 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. 4.05 million are held by Epoch Inv Partners. First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 135,948 shares. Stearns Financial Group accumulated 50,367 shares.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $783.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 9,956 shares to 460 shares, valued at $30,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,141 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (DSI).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy Advsrs reported 322,500 shares. Prudential Incorporated holds 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) or 13,865 shares. Moreover, Hrt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). State Street holds 0% or 815,134 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest accumulated 3,092 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,525 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc. Alyeska Invest Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Paradigm Cap New York invested in 0.05% or 80,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 59,360 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Indexiq Ltd has 0.04% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Northern Tru Corporation owns 534,641 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 40,500 shares.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc. by 2,870 shares to 79,902 shares, valued at $8.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc..

Analysts await Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.02 per share. CALX’s profit will be $2.22 million for 37.00 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Calix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.