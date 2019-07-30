Calix (CALX) Market Valuation Declined While Horrell Capital Management Upped by $1.08 Million Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Cut Its Holding by $8.46 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 72,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 575,511 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.88 million, down from 647,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $140.54. About 7.11 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 154,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 480,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 326,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 114,654 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has risen 6.56% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 21/03/2018 – West River Telecom Elevates their Subscriber Experience with Premium Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Mesh Enhanced Carrier-Clas; 08/05/2018 – CALIX – EXPECT AMOUNT OF NEW CAF2 WORK FOR A KEY CUSTOMER IN 2018 TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED AS COMPARED TO 2017; 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 5c-EPS $0.00; 10/04/2018 – Calix to Post First Quarter 2018 Stockholder Letter with Results on May 8th; 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Bd of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – All West Communications Redefines the Subscriber Experience at Home and at Play with Managed Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Cl; 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi Based Broadband Service; 07/03/2018 Gibson EMC Launches Next Generation Gigabit Services with Calix AXOS E7-2 GPON and Calix Cloud Solutions; 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addison reported 1.19% stake. Ccm Inv Advisers reported 125,380 shares. Essex Fin Serv Inc has invested 2.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Junto Capital Lp, a New York-based fund reported 440,118 shares. 7,600 are held by Garrison Bradford Inc. Mathes Com invested in 37,173 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 2.8% or 605.28M shares. Grassi Mgmt holds 3.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 186,715 shares. Moreover, Associated Banc has 3.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 583,924 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation owns 91,502 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc holds 2.62% or 209,650 shares. 11,109 are held by Copeland Capital Mngmt Ltd. Page Arthur B has invested 3.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Churchill Mngmt holds 0.25% or 78,215 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd reported 2.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 83,700 shares to 157,300 shares, valued at $24.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 104,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

