Calix (CALX) Market Valuation Declined While Horrell Capital Management Increased Its Position; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Puzo Michael J Has Boosted Its Stake by $694,200

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 154,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 480,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 326,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.79. About 206,200 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Calix Delivers on the Promise of Business Transformation, Launching AXOS with SMx on North America’s Most Widely Adopted Acce; 08/05/2018 – Calix Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 30/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Consolidated Telcom Captures New Revenues and Efficiencies with Managed Wi-Fi Service Enabled by Calix GigaCenters and Calix Su; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE COMMUNICATIONS SERVICE PROVIDER (CSP) ADOPTION OF AXOS PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – Calix by Massimo Palmiero Makes Debut in New York at Guggeheim; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM; 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cl; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 84.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 850 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible; 09/05/2018 – Sears, Amazon.com Offering Ship-to-Store Service for Tires; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WHISTLE-BLOWER CLAIMS RETAILER CHEATED TO CATCH AMAZON; 24/04/2018 – Domo Extends Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Help Customers Capture More Value from IoT Data at Scale; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART “ABRUPTLY” FIRED HIM IN RETALIATION FOR HIS WHISTLEBLOWING, INCLUDING A REPORT TO ITS U.S. E-COMMERCE CEO, IN JANUARY 2017; 29/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin wants to step foot on the moon – and stay there for good; 21/03/2018 – Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases to offset rising shipping costs, sources say; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects Amazon to Primarily Use Newly Announced $7 B Comml Paper Program to Address Seasonal Working Cap Swings; 28/04/2018 – Paytm chief wants to challenge Flipkart, Amazon at home; 17/04/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for Brazil deliveries. Great reporting by @G_Slattery. The latest in a

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tower Bridge Advisors has 866 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.04% or 1,631 shares. Duncker Streett And Inc holds 2,240 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc has 611 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 1.44 million shares. Hartford Finance Mngmt reported 542 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Hillman invested 12.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 82,559 were accumulated by Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Company. Mechanics Bankshares Trust Department accumulated 2,822 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Weybosset Rech & Ltd Liability Corporation reported 293 shares stake. Moreover, Capital Wealth Planning Ltd has 0.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Incorporated reported 791 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Doheny Asset Ca has invested 1.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Klingenstein Fields Communications Ltd Liability invested in 20,151 shares.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,520 shares to 62,226 shares, valued at $7.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,792 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04 million and $195.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brightcove Ince (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 50,000 shares to 358,859 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,200 shares, and cut its stake in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NYSE:NOK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lyon Street Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.44% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Millennium Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 53,727 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 9,309 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 8 shares. 34,663 are held by Boothbay Fund Mngmt. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 1,525 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 168,495 shares. Moreover, Paloma Prtn Management Company has 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Aperio Grp Limited has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Horrell Inc accumulated 480,000 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 16,184 shares. 325,000 are owned by Weiss Multi. Renaissance Techs Ltd Com holds 0.02% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) or 2.98M shares. Arrowstreet Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 692,495 shares.