Calix (CALX) Market Valuation Declined While Friess Associates Has Lowered Holding by $1.23 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Monroe Bank & Trust Boosted Stake

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India to continue investing heavily in payments business – Mint; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in talks to buy stake in India’s Future Retail – FactorDaily; 12/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Amazon is adding a range of business settings to Alexa; 28/03/2018 – FB, AMZN: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa in TVs: A Route Around Google, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Calix Inc. (CALX) by 26.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 175,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 491,519 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 666,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Calix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 213,081 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class W; 10/04/2018 – Calix and lnfosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 16/05/2018 – Calix Delivers on the Promise of Business Transformation, Launching AXOS with SMx on North America’s Most Widely Adopted Acce; 14/03/2018 – Dakota Central Leverages Calix Marketing Cloud to Create New Revenue Streams and Deliver Exceptional Subscriber Experiences; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE COMMUNICATIONS SERVICE PROVIDER (CSP) ADOPTION OF AXOS PLATFORM; 28/03/2018 – Consolidated Telcom Captures New Revenues and Efficiencies with Managed Wi-Fi Service Enabled by Calix GigaCenters and Calix Support Cloud; 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 5c-EPS $0.00; 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Rev $110M-$115M

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles Advsr owns 45 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Company reported 2.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strategic Advisors Ltd has invested 3.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wunderlich Cap Managemnt owns 1,453 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Pictet North America Advsr Sa owns 4,002 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Forbes J M Company Limited Liability Partnership reported 4,468 shares stake. Bowling Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,844 shares. Nomura Holdg Inc reported 0.54% stake. Pennsylvania has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Paragon Ltd holds 0.12% or 143 shares. Haverford Tru Communications holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,674 shares. L S Advisors has invested 1.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lazard Asset Management Ltd holds 0.16% or 55,175 shares. Welch Grp Incorporated Limited Com has invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 159 shares.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 6,484 shares to 39,858 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 6,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,973 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 9,853 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 8 shares. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Lapides Asset Lc accumulated 1.70M shares. Secor Cap Advisors LP accumulated 160,740 shares. Whittier Tru invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Strs Ohio reported 80,700 shares stake. Connor Clark & Lunn Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation invested in 48,184 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bogle Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership De invested 0.05% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Wellington Gp Llp invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.01% or 282,150 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 325,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Friess Associates Ltd Llc invested in 491,519 shares.