Calix (CALX) Holding Maintained by Horrell Capital Management Inc; As Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Consonance Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 400,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% . The hedge fund held 4.26M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.35 million, down from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $761.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 609,467 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 26/03/2018 – VANDA HAS 45 DAYS INITIATE A PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT; 23/05/2018 – VANDA CITES DATA FROM JET STUDY ON 3-NIGHT TRANSATLANTIC TRAVEL; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 5.9% of Vanda Pharma; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA SEES FY ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $163M TO $173M; 20/05/2018 – Vanda Insights Doesn’t See U.S. Oil Sanctions Against Venezuela (Video); 13/04/2018 – CAFC: VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. v. WEST-WARD PHARMACEUTICALS [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2707 – 2018-04-13; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNDA); 20/04/2018 – Marshalls Appoints Vanda Murray as Chairman, Non-Executive Director; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt®; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Reiterates Prior 2018 Fincl Guidance

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 154,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 480,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 326,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 194,034 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi Based Broadband Service; 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Rev $110M-$115M; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 16/05/2018 – Calix Delivers on the Promise of Business Transformation, Launching AXOS with SMx on North America’s Most Widely Adopted Access System, the E7-2; 08/05/2018 – Calix Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Calix Delivers on the Promise of Business Transformation, Launching AXOS with SMx on North America’s Most Widely Adopted Acce; 07/03/2018 Gibson EMC Launches Next Generation Gigabit Services with Calix AXOS E7-2 GPON and Calix Cloud Solutions; 14/03/2018 – Dakota Central Leverages Calix Marketing Cloud to Create New Revenue Streams and Deliver Exceptional Subscriber Experiences

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 216,800 are held by Heartland Advisors Inc. Morgan Stanley reported 56,496 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 2.52 million shares. Secor Cap Advsrs LP stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Renaissance Llc stated it has 0.02% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited reported 0.01% stake. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Pdts Partners Llc reported 39,600 shares. 103,174 were accumulated by Lyon Street Capital Ltd Co. Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp has 40,996 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Art Advsr Lc holds 0.01% or 16,414 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt holds 10,595 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 12,855 shares.

More notable recent Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cablenet Attacks Competition with Calix PON NYSE:CALX – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Calix: An Investment Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Calix Broadband Performance Testing Service Accelerates WesTel Systems Toward CAF Compliance – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Get Your Geek on! Broadband Forum is Back by Popular Demand for a Third Annual Seminar to Challenge and Inspire Attendees at ConneXions 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Calix to Participate in Jefferies 2019 Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04 million and $195.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NYSE:NOK) by 150,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ehi Car Service.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80M and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 29,000 shares to 2.61 million shares, valued at $44.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) by 4.21M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Vericel Corp.

More notable recent Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Vanda Receives CRL From FDA for sNDA of Jet Lag Treatment – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Biotech Stock On The Radar: Is Vanda A Buy Ahead Of Its PDUFA Date? – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These September PDUFA Dates – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “33 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.