Calix (CALX) Holding Held by Horrell Capital Management Inc; Discovery (DISCA) Market Value Declined While Wells Fargo & Company Upped Position

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 211,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 2.12M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.36M, up from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.21. About 1.77 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q U.S. Networks Revenue $1.17 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 24/04/2018 – DISCOVERY INC DISCA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $27; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 28/05/2018 – ITV mulls buying half of UKTV in deal with BBC -Telegraph

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 154,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 480,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 326,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.93. About 130,406 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 29/03/2018 – Arkwest Communications Rapidly Adopts Calix AXOS for Complete Next-Generation Network Transformation; 21/03/2018 – West River Telecom Elevates their Subscriber Experience with Premium Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Mesh Enhanced Carrier-Clas; 10/04/2018 – Calix to Post First Quarter 2018 Stockholder Letter with Results on May 8th; 30/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cloud; 07/03/2018 Gibson EMC Launches Next Generation Gigabit Services with Calix AXOS E7-2 GPON and Calix Cloud Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 10/04/2018 – CALIX AND INFOSYS ENTER STRATEGIC CO-CREATION PARTNERSHIP; 16/05/2018 – Calix Delivers on the Promise of Business Transformation, Launching AXOS with SMx on North America’s Most Widely Adopted Access System, the E7-2; 10/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 6.89M shares to 76,000 shares, valued at $83,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 26,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 643,194 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Regions Financial has 0% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). 6,837 are held by Tru Com Of Vermont. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 125,476 shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 0% or 11,698 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests reported 1,550 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Veritable LP holds 59,322 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 568,230 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Co owns 1,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 0.01% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Asset One, Japan-based fund reported 157,253 shares. Prudential Fincl has 544,265 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Stevens Cap Mngmt LP holds 37,343 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 49,602 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 36,219 shares.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Silver Ring Value Partners – Fox Corp. – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discovery Is A Free-Cash-Flow Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will New York Times Company (NYT) Report Higher Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Discovery Communications (DISCA) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “CBS Stock: Broadcasting Circling the Drain – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04 million and $195.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehi Car Service by 90,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $118,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 62,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,500 shares, and cut its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR).