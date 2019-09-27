Calix (CALX) Holder Paradigm Capital Management Boosted Its Position by $4.66 Million; Johnson Investment Counsel Raised Holding in Iberiabank (IBKC) by $643,800

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Iberiabank Corporation (IBKC) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 8,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 464,017 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.20M, up from 455,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $75.77. About 170,049 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK WILL CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCHES IN 2Q, 3Q; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS BRANCH CLOSURES & CONSOLIDATIONS; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS ’20 GOAL OF CORE RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces Branch Closures And Consolidations; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Net $63.6M; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q EPS $1.10

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 969.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 775,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 855,982 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62M, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 202,467 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 23/05/2018 – All West Communications Redefines the Subscriber Experience at Home and at Play with Managed Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Cloud; 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class W; 08/03/2018 – Fiber Innovator SandyNet Delivers Next Generation Gigabit Experience with Calix AXOS Gfast and GPON Solutions; 14/03/2018 – Dakota Central Leverages Calix Marketing Cloud to Create New Revenue Streams and Deliver Exceptional Subscriber Experiences; 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Calix at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cloud; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform

More notable recent Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Learn From the Best: Innovators Building the Last Networks They Will Ever Need Will be Featured at ConneXions 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Calix Releases Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:CALX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Calix to Post Second Quarter 2019 Stockholder Letter with Results on July 23rd – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Calix (CALX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Calix (NYSE:CALX) Using Debt In A Risky Way? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

More notable recent IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBERIABANK Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “IberiaBank Market President Jay Harris talks Triad banking – Triad Business Journal” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Iberiabank (IBKC) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why IBERIABANK (IBKC) Stock is a Good Pick Right Now – Zacks.com” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

