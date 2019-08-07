Calix (CALX) Holder Horrell Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $1.08 Million; Claar Advisors Stake in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Has Cut by $929,000

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 154,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 480,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 326,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 434,735 shares traded or 40.20% up from the average. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi Based Broadband Service; 08/05/2018 – CALIX – EXPECT AMOUNT OF NEW CAF2 WORK FOR A KEY CUSTOMER IN 2018 TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED AS COMPARED TO 2017; 10/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 07/03/2018 Gibson EMC Launches Next Generation Gigabit Services with Calix AXOS E7-2 GPON and Calix Cloud Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 23/05/2018 – All West Communications Redefines the Subscriber Experience at Home and at Play with Managed Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Cloud; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 16/05/2018 – Calix Delivers on the Promise of Business Transformation, Launching AXOS with SMx on North America’s Most Widely Adopted Access System, the E7-2; 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Board of Directors

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 46,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 742,568 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.86 million, down from 789,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.03. About 12.81M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 23/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: #BREAKING: Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May arrested at Kinder Morgan protest site. Updated story; 07/04/2018 – Indigenous Leaders Shut Down Construction on Kinder Morgan’s Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PORTION OF TRANS MOUNTAIN CONSTRUCTION COSTS CAN BE PASSED ON TO OIL COMPANIES IN FORM OF TOLLS; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS “GETTING CLOSER” TO DEAL WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA TO ENSURE TRANS MOUNTAIN CRUDE PIPELINE EXPANSION GETS BUILT; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DOES NOT INTEND TO BE LONG TERM OWNER OF THIS PROJECT; AT APPROPRIATE TIME, WILL WORK TO TRANSFER PROJECT TO NEW OWNERS; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – TIMING, IMPACT OF FUTURE RATE ADJUSTMENTS, NOT SEEN TO BE MATERIAL TO KMI’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for Henry Hub Natural Gas of $3 Per MMBtu; 29/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KINDER MORGAN’S SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 22.76 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson And Doremus Inv Management has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Acropolis Inv Management Lc holds 7,289 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D owns 0.18% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 88,356 shares. Mitchell Gru Inc stated it has 4.9% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 8,446 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Payden And Rygel stated it has 756,725 shares. 11.59 million were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins Co The. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability reported 1.89% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Oxbow Ltd reported 282,607 shares. Mcgowan Gp Asset Management owns 425,278 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation invested in 0.13% or 1.79 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Jrm Investment Counsel Ltd Liability stated it has 3.23% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). The Texas-based Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 41,566 are owned by Tdam Usa.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet LP has invested 0.01% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Dupont Management holds 0.01% or 48,184 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Tower Research Limited Liability Co (Trc) owns 16,184 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 411,028 are held by Alyeska Investment Grp L P. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 127,409 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 80,700 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 33,914 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 325,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 261,887 shares. Renaissance Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 2.98M shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Com stated it has 7,145 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc stated it has 12,855 shares.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04M and $195.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehi Car Service by 90,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $118,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,200 shares, and cut its stake in Secureworks Corp.