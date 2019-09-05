Calix (CALX) Holder Horrell Capital Management Boosted Position; Silchester International Investors Llp Lowered Stake in Kt (KT) as Share Value Declined

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 154,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 480,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 326,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 158,519 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 26/04/2018 – Calix by Massimo Palmiero Makes Debut in New York at Guggeheim; 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 08/03/2018 – Fiber Innovator SandyNet Delivers Next Generation Gigabit Experience with Calix AXOS Gfast and GPON Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Calix and lnfosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 07/03/2018 Gibson EMC Launches Next Generation Gigabit Services with Calix AXOS E7-2 GPON and Calix Cloud Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Calix Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 10/04/2018 – Calix and lnfosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The institutional investor held 23.25 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289.29M, down from 23.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 489,534 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Op Pft KRW397.10B Vs KRW417.00B; 15/04/2018 – S.Korean police to question KT Corp chairman over suspicious payments to lawmakers; 11/04/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC – TUTICORIN Il 400 KT EXPANSION PROJECT ON TRACK; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ NAGRA and KT Skylife expand content protection partnership with NexGuard watermarking; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT NET 316.8B WON; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q NET 197B WON, EST. 193.38B WON; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD- QTRLY MINED COPPER PRODUCTION 139.3 KT VS 84.2 KT A YEAR AGO; 23/05/2018 – KT Showcases 5G Innovation at the World IT Show 2018; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Net KRW224.10B Vs KRW224.30B

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04 million and $195.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 10,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehi Car Service by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Paradigm Cap New York, New York-based fund reported 80,000 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 74,597 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Management Co stated it has 10,595 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 647,086 shares. Ameritas Investment holds 0% or 3,092 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Finance Incorporated holds 0% or 13,865 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 109,404 shares. Northern Trust owns 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 534,641 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 12,855 shares. Aviance Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). 9,309 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Regions Financial holds 225 shares. Bogle LP De accumulated 89,283 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers owns 59,133 shares.

