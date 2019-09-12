Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Both Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 44.58 N/A -1.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Risk & Volatility

Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s 87.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.87 beta.

Liquidity

6.8 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Calithera Biosciences Inc. Its rival Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.2% and 11.6%. Insiders held 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.