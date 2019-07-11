Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)’s Financial Results Comparing With InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 9.61 N/A -1.48 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 33 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Calithera Biosciences Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Calithera Biosciences Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7%

Liquidity

6.8 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Calithera Biosciences Inc. Its rival InflaRx N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. InflaRx N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Calithera Biosciences Inc. and InflaRx N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of InflaRx N.V. is $6, which is potential 82.93% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Calithera Biosciences Inc. and InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 68% and 62.1% respectively. Insiders held 1.31% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. -9.12% -9.84% 7.37% 17.36% -2.91% 41.65% InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.