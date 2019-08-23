Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Volatility and Risk

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.84 and it happens to be 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc.’s beta is 1.96 which is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Calithera Biosciences Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Its competitor Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Calithera Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.