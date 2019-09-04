Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 76.14 N/A -0.55 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 shows Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Volatility & Risk

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.84 beta. Celsion Corporation’s 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Celsion Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Calithera Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Celsion Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares and 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares. 0.3% are Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Celsion Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

Summary

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.