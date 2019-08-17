Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.84 beta indicates that Calithera Biosciences Inc. is 84.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.15 beta which makes it 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

6.8 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Calithera Biosciences Inc. Its rival Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 175.23% and its consensus price target is $6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.2% and 49.3%. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.