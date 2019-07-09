Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Both Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 9.98 N/A -1.48 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Calithera Biosciences Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Calithera Biosciences Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Calithera Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 68% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.9% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.31% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. -9.12% -9.84% 7.37% 17.36% -2.91% 41.65% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -8.91% 5.4% 4.27% 82.03% 13.05% 178.24%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.