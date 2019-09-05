Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Both Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights Calithera Biosciences Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Volatility & Risk

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s 1.84 beta indicates that its volatility is 84.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc.’s beta is 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ARCA biopharma Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Calithera Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ARCA biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares and 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc. has 0.83% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors ARCA biopharma Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.