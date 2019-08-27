Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 126 5.57 N/A 5.49 20.63

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5%

Volatility & Risk

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.84 beta. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.65 beta is the reason why it is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4 and 3.6 respectively. Calithera Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $167.5, with potential upside of 50.01%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares and 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.3% are Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.