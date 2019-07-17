Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

We are comparing Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 10.03 N/A -1.48 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1%

Risk & Volatility

Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 2.18 and its 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.75 beta is the reason why it is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Calithera Biosciences Inc. is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.8. The Current Ratio of rival Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 11.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.2. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 average price target and a 512.96% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68% and 72.9% respectively. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.31%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. -9.12% -9.84% 7.37% 17.36% -2.91% 41.65% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.