Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) Reaches $3.62 After 6.00% Down Move; Resources Connection (RECN)’s Sentiment Is 1.61

Resources Connection Inc (RECN) investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 74 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 46 decreased and sold their holdings in Resources Connection Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 25.38 million shares, up from 25.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Resources Connection Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 37 Increased: 50 New Position: 24.

The stock of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $3.62. About 428,425 shares traded or 0.52% up from the average. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has risen 3.41% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: Designation Granted for Treatment of Patients With Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 18/04/2018 – CALITHERA’S CB-839 WITH CABOZANTINIB GRANTED FAST TRACK STATUS; 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Between $105M and $115M at 2018 End; 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 27/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS WILL BE BETWEEN $105 AND $115 MLN AT END OF 2018; 10/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 25/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces CB-839 Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at ASCO 2018; 23/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment ofThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $142.05M company. It was reported on Aug, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $3.40 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CALA worth $8.52 million less.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Calithera Biosciences, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 21.70 million shares or 2.80% more from 21.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) or 14,100 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 12,973 shares. Hikari Pwr Limited has invested 0.04% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Prudential invested in 119,633 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc accumulated 77,304 shares. Illinois-based Northern has invested 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). 57,114 are owned by Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc. Blackrock holds 3.05M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 65,551 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 51,223 shares. Bvf Inc Il, California-based fund reported 3.02M shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 3.77M shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,187 shares. Alps invested in 0% or 92,089 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0% invested in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) for 15,177 shares.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $142.05 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors.

The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 84,226 shares traded. Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN) has risen 12.46% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RECN News: 13/03/2018 Financial Industry Risk and Regulation Expert Candice Nonas to Speak at the 2018 CFP Recovery and Resolution Conference in New; 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q Rev $172.4M; 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q EPS 14C, EST. 15C; 21/05/2018 – Resources Global Professionals and WonderBotz LLP Announce Strategic Alliance in Robotic Process Automation; 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q REV. $172.4M, EST. $170.5M (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – Resources Connection Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Resources Global Professionals Announces Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Payment Date; 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q EPS 14c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Resources Connection Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RECN)

Analysts await Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RECN’s profit will be $4.78M for 28.10 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Resources Connection, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.28% negative EPS growth.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Resources Connection, Inc. for 177,380 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc owns 787,138 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has 0.56% invested in the company for 1.05 million shares. The Kentucky-based River Road Asset Management Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 64,560 shares.