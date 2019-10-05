Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) Reaches $2.85 After 5.00% Down Move; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Decreased Fabrinet (FN) Holding By $7.96 Million

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased Fabrinet (FN) stake by 25.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 162,520 shares as Fabrinet (FN)’s stock declined 10.26%. The Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 472,254 shares with $23.46M value, down from 634,774 last quarter. Fabrinet now has $1.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 237,559 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Rev $334M-$342M; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Fabrinet; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q EPS 55c; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 11/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Select Telecommunications Adds Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q REV. $332.2M, EST. $319.3M; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Management Co Exits Position in Fabrinet

The stock of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.85. About 331,939 shares traded. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has risen 3.41% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.31 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.64, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold Calithera Biosciences, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 63.55 million shares or 192.86% more from 21.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Co stated it has 5,491 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 5,115 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5.49M were reported by Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa. 52,775 are held by United Svcs Automobile Association. Charles Schwab Inv reported 83,832 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 97,216 shares in its portfolio. 21,893 were accumulated by American Gp Inc. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Pnc Fin Svcs Grp Incorporated invested 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Hikari Pwr reported 0.02% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 446,817 shares. State Street invested in 0% or 669,851 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Walleye Trading Limited invested in 0% or 39,615 shares. 1.20 million were accumulated by Adage Capital Prtnrs.

Analysts await Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.45 earnings per share, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Calithera Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.41% EPS growth.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $145.36 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) stake by 56,305 shares to 394,740 valued at $26.15M in 2019Q2. It also upped Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) stake by 70,330 shares and now owns 1.01M shares. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was raised too.

Analysts await Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 8.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.79 per share. FN’s profit will be $26.54M for 17.72 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Fabrinet for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

