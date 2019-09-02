Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Comparison side by side

Both Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Calithera Biosciences Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Calithera Biosciences Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Risk & Volatility

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.84 beta. From a competition point of view, XBiotech Inc. has a 0.48 beta which is 52.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Calithera Biosciences Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Its competitor XBiotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Calithera Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Calithera Biosciences Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

XBiotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 consensus price target and a 55.69% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares and 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares. 0.3% are Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than XBiotech Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors XBiotech Inc. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.