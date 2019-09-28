Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Contrasting side by side

Since Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 4 -0.02 46.36M -1.72 0.00 Verastem Inc. 1 -0.36 63.08M -1.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 1,190,213,344.97% -50.5% -44.8% Verastem Inc. 4,828,906,070.58% -80% -40.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.84 beta indicates that Calithera Biosciences Inc. is 84.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Verastem Inc. is 191.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.91 beta.

Liquidity

Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 and a Quick Ratio of 6.8. Competitively, Verastem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Verastem Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Verastem Inc. is $5, which is potential 296.83% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Verastem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.2% and 47% respectively. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Verastem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 5.74% stronger performance while Verastem Inc. has -55.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Verastem Inc. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.