Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 146.96 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5%

Risk and Volatility

Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.37 which is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

6.8 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Calithera Biosciences Inc. Its rival Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.2% and 72.4%. About 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.