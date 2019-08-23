Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Contrasting side by side

Both Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Risk & Volatility

Calithera Biosciences Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.84 beta. Sesen Bio Inc. has a 0.65 beta and it is 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

6.8 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Calithera Biosciences Inc. Its rival Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.2% and 31.6%. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 5.74% stronger performance while Sesen Bio Inc. has -13.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Sesen Bio Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.