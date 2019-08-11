Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Comparing side by side

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Calithera Biosciences Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Calithera Biosciences Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Risk and Volatility

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.84 and it happens to be 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Calithera Biosciences Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Calithera Biosciences Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is $4.5, which is potential 2,627.27% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Calithera Biosciences Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.2% and 11.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 5.74% stronger performance while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -86.18% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.