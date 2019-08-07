Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Contrasting side by side

Both Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 9.15 N/A -1.72 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 108.03 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.84 shows that Calithera Biosciences Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Otonomy Inc.’s 2.33 beta is the reason why it is 133.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Otonomy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average price target and a 102.43% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares and 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.28% of Otonomy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Otonomy Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.