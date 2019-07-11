Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Comparing side by side

Both Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 9.89 N/A -1.48 0.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 5 0.80 N/A -4.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Calithera Biosciences Inc. is 6.8 while its Current Ratio is 6.8. Meanwhile, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Calithera Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.6% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.31%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.9% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. -9.12% -9.84% 7.37% 17.36% -2.91% 41.65% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -27.71% -37.06% -66.27% -70.58% 0% -67.35%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 41.65% stronger performance while Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has -67.35% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.