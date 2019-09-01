Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) Contrasting side by side

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

Demonstrates Calithera Biosciences Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Volatility and Risk

Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Global Cord Blood Corporation has a 0.17 beta which is 83.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 and a Quick Ratio of 6.8. Competitively, Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and has 8.6 Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 5.74% stronger performance while Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).